OSCE chairman to discuss observers’ security with Ukraine's president

VIENNA, June 1. /TASS/. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz will make a visit to Kiev on June 7-8 to discuss with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko security of the observers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, an official at the Austrian OSCE office told TASS on Thursday.
"Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz will make another visit to Ukraine as the OSCE chairman in order to demonstrate his support to the OSCE activity in the country," the official said, adding that in Kiev he plans to meet with Poroshenko and representatives of the OSCE SMM.
The talks will focus on security of the OSCE observers in the country.