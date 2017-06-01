Back to Main page
Damascus ready for Geneva talks on Syria — envoy

World
June 01, 13:15 UTC+3
ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The Damascus delegation is ready to take part in the next round of talks on the Syrian crisis resolution, Syrian ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told TASS on the sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Yes, we will definitely take part (in the talks)," the diplomat said.

