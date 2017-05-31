Back to Main page
Kabul terror attack aftermath

World
May 31, 15:05 UTC+3

A powerful blast in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood left some 90 people dead and 380 injured

People injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul
People injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul
People injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul
© EPA/JAWAD JALALI
Wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul
Wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul
Wounded men in Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul
© AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini
© AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini
A wounded cameraman from 1TV channel, a local TV channel
A wounded cameraman from 1TV channel, a local TV channel
A wounded cameraman from 1TV channel, a local TV channel
© AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini
An Afghan man drives his damaged car after a suicide attack in Kabul
An Afghan man drives his damaged car after a suicide attack in Kabul
An Afghan man drives his damaged car after a suicide attack in Kabul
© AP Photos/Rahmat Gul
© AP Photos/Rahmat Gul
© EPA/JAWAD JALALI
© EPA/JAWAD JALALI
© EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID
© AP Photos/Rahmat Gul
© AP Photos/Rahmat Gul
A powerful blast which occurred on May 31 in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood left some 90 people dead and 380 injured. The blast broke windows and doors of the neighboring buildings, the embassies of several countries were damaged. According to the Pajhwok news agency, more than 50 cars have been either destroyed or damaged. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for this terror attack.

