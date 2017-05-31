Back to Main page
Vucic vows to maintain friendly relations with Russia

World
May 31, 13:53 UTC+3

A day before taking office, Vucic said that Serbia had no plans of joining NATO

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic

BELGRADE, May 31. /TASS/. Serbia will always maintain friendly relations with Russia despite the external pressure, the country’s new president, Aleksandar Vucic, said after taking the oath of office during a ceremony on Wednesday.

"We plan to further keep traditional friendly relations with Russia despite all the pressure on us. Over the past years, we have managed to achieve a lot in relations both with the Russian people and its leaders," Vucic said.

Serbia will also develop friendly ties with China, he said.

Military alliances 

Belgrade is unwilling to join any military pacts and alliances as the country is determined to pursue the policy of military neutrality: 

"We don’t want to join any military pacts and alliances, we want to have our own army and be strong enough to protect ourselves," Vucic reiterated. "We will pursue the policy of military neutrality while maintaining relations with our partners," he added drawing applause from the audience.

A day before entering office, Vucic said that Serbia had no plans to join NATO.

