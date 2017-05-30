France working on agreements reached during Putin’s visit

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. France’s authorities are taking steps to implement the agreements brokered between French and Russian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin during their talks in Versailles on Monday, French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexandre Giorgini said.

The spokesman commented on Macron’s statement that "Paris and Moscow will share information on Syria to increase efficiency of fight against terrorism."

"France’s competent services are working on exact implementation of those agreements reached during Putin’s visit to Versailles. In particular, this also concerns such a priority issue, which is of interest to both countries, as the war on terror," he said.

Putin said after talks with his French counterpart that Russia and France have some coinciding assessments on Syria and can qualitatively improve their interaction as part of the efforts for settling the situation in that Arab country.