Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France working on agreements reached during Putin’s visit

World
May 30, 16:36 UTC+3 PARIS
Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. France’s authorities are taking steps to implement the agreements brokered between French and Russian Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin during their talks in Versailles on Monday, French Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexandre Giorgini said.

Read also

Putin-Macron first meeting round-up

The spokesman commented on Macron’s statement that "Paris and Moscow will share information on Syria to increase efficiency of fight against terrorism."

"France’s competent services are working on exact implementation of those agreements reached during Putin’s visit to Versailles. In particular, this also concerns such a priority issue, which is of interest to both countries, as the war on terror," he said.

Putin said after talks with his French counterpart that Russia and France have some coinciding assessments on Syria and can qualitatively improve their interaction as part of the efforts for settling the situation in that Arab country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
2
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
3
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
4
Kadyrov invites Macron, Merkel to visit Chechnya
5
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
6
Digital Revolution in Healthcare
7
Russia – Switzerland: Diversifying Economic Relations and the Role of Localization
TOP STORIES
Реклама