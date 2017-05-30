South Ossetia to open embassies in self-proclaimed Donbass republics

TSKHINVAL, May 30. /TASS/. South Ossetia will open its embassies in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) in the near future, South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov said introducing the new Foreign Minister Dmitry Medoyev to the ministry’s staff.

"We will develop relations with the countries that we recognize," Bibilov said. "In the near future, a building will be allocated in South Ossetia for the DPR embassy. As the same time, the DPR authorities have already given a building for setting up the South Ossetian embassy. The same agreement with the LPR is under consideration," he added.

The president also said that professional South Ossetian diplomats, graduates of Moscow State Institute of International Relations, would be sent to work at the embassy in Donetsk. Bibilov pointed out that plans to boost trade and economic ties with the DPR and LPR were being drawn up.

South Ossetia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR in June 2014. On May 11, 2017, South Ossetia and the DPR signed a Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as a Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations.