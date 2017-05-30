Search engine Yandex denies transfer of Ukrainians' personal data to Russian intelligence

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Executives of the Russian search engine Yandex strongly deny the clasims by the Ukrainian security service SBU about the alleged transfers of Ukrainian users' personal data to Russian intelligence service, the Yandex press service told TASS.

"Neither the employees nor executives of Yandex,Ukraine had access to the users' personal data," a spokesperson said. "Protection of the users' personal data in all the countries where we offer our services is a top priority for us, In part, to ensure it , the user information is impersonalized and anonymous."

The spokesperson also said there are strict legal procedures that law enforcers can use in order to ask an internet company for a disclosure of some or other personal data but any such disclosures are possible only upon authorization by the court. Even after the issuance of the authorizations, an internet company assesses whether or not each particular disclosure has solid grounds.

"Yandex never did any transfer of data it is accused of," the press service said.