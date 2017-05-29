Montenegrin MP banned from entering Russia is on sanctions list — embassy

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Montenegrin parliamentarian Miodrag Vukovic, who was banned from entering Russia, is on Russia’s sanctions list imposed after Montenegro unilaterally joined sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy to Montenegro told TASS on Monday.

"Deputy Vukovic was not detained, but was deported as being on a sanctions list of the Russian Federation imposed in reaction to Montenegro’s unilaterally joining sanctions against Russian private individuals and legal entities," Yelizaveta Borisova said.