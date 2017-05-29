Montenegrin MP banned from entering Russia is on sanctions list — embassy

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 17:44
Brazilian football stars Cafu, Lucio take Confederations Cup trophy on tour to GermanySport May 29, 17:02
Violent thunderstorm hits MoscowWorld May 29, 16:59
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020Military & Defense May 29, 16:44
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehiclesMilitary & Defense May 29, 16:36
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017Military & Defense May 29, 16:18
Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in VersaillesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 15:58
Putin arrives in France for first meeting with MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Montenegrin parliamentarian Miodrag Vukovic, who was banned from entering Russia, is on Russia’s sanctions list imposed after Montenegro unilaterally joined sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy to Montenegro told TASS on Monday.
"Deputy Vukovic was not detained, but was deported as being on a sanctions list of the Russian Federation imposed in reaction to Montenegro’s unilaterally joining sanctions against Russian private individuals and legal entities," Yelizaveta Borisova said.