Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Montenegrin MP banned from entering Russia is on sanctions list — embassy

World
May 29, 18:29 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Montenegrin parliamentarian Miodrag Vukovic, who was banned from entering Russia, is on Russia’s sanctions list imposed after Montenegro unilaterally joined sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Montenegrin parliamentarian Miodrag Vukovic, who was banned from entering Russia, is on Russia’s sanctions list imposed after Montenegro unilaterally joined sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy to Montenegro told TASS on Monday.

"Deputy Vukovic was not detained, but was deported as being on a sanctions list of the Russian Federation imposed in reaction to Montenegro’s unilaterally joining sanctions against Russian private individuals and legal entities," Yelizaveta Borisova said.

Read also

MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATO

Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membership

Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO

Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATO

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — source
2
Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and China
3
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
4
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
5
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
6
Macron thanks Vladimir Putin for visiting Versailles
7
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама