Special envoy briefs South Korean president on results of visit to Russia

SEOUL, May 29. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has held a meeting with his special envoys following their visits to Russia and the European Union, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the meeting was particularly attended by Special Presidential Envoy Song Young-gil, who had recently visited Russia and handed the South Korean president’s message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Song Young-gil briefed Moon Jae-in on the results of his visit to Russia and the meeting with the country’s president. Besides, he handed a message from Putin to the South Korean head of state.

Song Young-gil earlier said in an interview with TASS that during his visit to Moscow, he had sought to help the Russian authorities understand the new South Korean government’s intentions. "We touched upon issues concerning our possible joint efforts aimed at solving the North Korean nuclear problem, as well as upon the prospects for the development of bilateral relations," he said.

The meeting between the Russian president and the South Korean special presidential envoy took place on May 24.

Moon Jae-in was elected South Korean president on the May 9 election, receiving 41.1% of the vote.