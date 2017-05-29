Japanese PM says Tokyo, Washington to take specific steps to restrain Pyongyang

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. Tokyo will cooperate with Washington to take specific steps following North Korea’s missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

"North Korea continues to neglect the global community’s appeals and carry out provocations, which is totally unjustifiable," Abe said. "Taking into consideration the agreements reached at the G7 summit, we believe that this is the most urgent issue," he added. "Together with the United States, we will take specific steps to restrain North Korea," the Japanese prime minister said. He also pointed out that Tokyo would continue to closely cooperate with the entire global community in order to solve the Korean Peninsula issue.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council has been convened following the North Korean missile launch, the Japanese government said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s foreign and defense ministers are particularly participating in the meeting.

Japan, US, South Korea start taking steps within UN SC

Japan, the United States and South Korea have started taking steps within the UN Security Council in order to respond to the new North Korean missile test, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"Together with the United States and South Korea, we have started to take steps within the United Nations Security Council," he said without going into detail about the three countries’ joint steps.

Kishida also said that he planned to discuss the current situation with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea test fired a new missile. The South Korean military sources said that the missile had fallen in the Sea of Japan after covering a distance of about 450 kilometers.

Following the missile launch, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a meeting of the National Security Council.