Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese PM says Tokyo, Washington to take specific steps to restrain Pyongyang

World
May 29, 2:38 updated at: May 29, 3:13 UTC+3 TOKYO

Earlier on Monday, North Korea test fired a new missile

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, May 29. /TASS/. Tokyo will cooperate with Washington to take specific steps following North Korea’s missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.

Read also

North Korea test fires another missile

"North Korea continues to neglect the global community’s appeals and carry out provocations, which is totally unjustifiable," Abe said. "Taking into consideration the agreements reached at the G7 summit, we believe that this is the most urgent issue," he added. "Together with the United States, we will take specific steps to restrain North Korea," the Japanese prime minister said. He also pointed out that Tokyo would continue to closely cooperate with the entire global community in order to solve the Korean Peninsula issue.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council has been convened following the North Korean missile launch, the Japanese government said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s foreign and defense ministers are particularly participating in the meeting.

Japan, US, South Korea start taking steps within UN SC

Japan, the United States and South Korea have started taking steps within the UN Security Council in order to respond to the new North Korean missile test, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"Together with the United States and South Korea, we have started to take steps within the United Nations Security Council," he said without going into detail about the three countries’ joint steps.

Kishida also said that he planned to discuss the current situation with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea test fired a new missile. The South Korean military sources said that the missile had fallen in the Sea of Japan after covering a distance of about 450 kilometers.

Following the missile launch, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a meeting of the National Security Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Minister: Russia may supply 1,000 MC-21 planes to 2037
2
Some 40,000 cyclists taking part in Moscow cycle parade
3
Japanese PM says Tokyo, Washington to take specific steps to restrain Pyongyang
4
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
7
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
TOP STORIES
Реклама