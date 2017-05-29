Back to Main page
12 Islamic State members exposed by Belarusian border guards in 2016

World
May 29, 2:03 UTC+3 MINSK

About 5,000 foreigners tried to cross into Belarus without required documents

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Twelve members of the Islamic State terrorist organization who tried to enter Belarus via the Minsk airport were exposed by Belarusian border guards in 2016, Nikolai Volovodov, the chief of the Minsk border control unit, said in an interview with the Kontury program on national ONT television channel.

"In 2016, border officers exposed 12 people who were members of such terrorist organization as Islamic State," he said.

Apart from that, over the past year Belarusian border guards detained more than 500 violators. About 5,000 foreigners tried to cross into Belarus without required documents. Some 300 weapons and more than 7,000 munitions were seized from violators.

In his annual state-of-the-nation address on April 21, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that 17 foreign militants passing via Belarus had been detained "just recently.".

