Syrian troops recapture 12 settlements east of Aleppo - SANA

BEIRUT, May 28. /TASS/. The combined forces of the Syrian government troops and militia regained control over 12 settlements and farms some 100 kilometers east of Aleppo in the past day, a spokesman for the Syrian military command told the state-run SANA news agency.
The recaptured settlements are located along the Lake Assad, part of the Euphrates River. The troops now move toward Maskanah, a town some 100 kilometres (62 miles) southeast of Aleppo. The settlement remains the last outpost of the radical Islamic State group (outlawed in Russia) in the region.
In the past three months, the Syrian army regained control over more than 170 settlements and farms east of Aleppo and released the al-Djerrah military airfield 5 kilometers west of Maskanah. During the offensive on al-Djerrah, more than 3,000 Islamic State militants were killed or injured.