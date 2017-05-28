Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Havana Airport gets Russian-made air traffic control systems

World
May 28, 4:16 UTC+3 HAVANA

In 2014, similar Russian-made systems went on stream in the Cuban resort city of Varadero

Share
1 pages in this article
Air traffic controller at work

Air traffic controller at work

© ITAR-TASS/Stanislav Krasilnikov

HAVANA, May 28. /TASS/. A new Russian-made air traffic control system went into operation in the Cuban capital’s Jos· Mart· International Airport, the manufacturer VNIIRA-OVD told TASS.

"VNIIRA-OVD, jointly with St. Petersburg Digital Radio Systems (CRTS) research and production enterprise, implemented a project to deliver and prepare Russian equipment for operating in Cuba," VNIIRA-OVD chief Tatyana Makarova said.

St. Petersburg-based VNIIRA-OVD won a tender among leading air navigation equipment companies to supply air traffic control system for the Havana airport late last year.

"Cuban air navigation service provider ECASA chose Russian-made equipment. A contract was signed in late October 2016, and two moths later all equipment arrived in Cuba," Makarova said.

In 2014, similar Russian-made systems went on stream in the Cuban resort city of Varadero.

"Last year, many US air carriers resumed flights to Cuba, that’s why traffic at the Havana Airport intensified significantly. Under these circumstances, a logical decision was made to modernize the air traffic surveillance system. The Russian-made equipment will make air traffic at the Havana Airport more efficient and safe," the system’s chief designer, Yuri Kapoyko of the CRTS, said.

"This system of multilateration surveillance is based on a new technology, different from traditional radars. It is intended to streamline air traffic in the airport zone and control the movement of aircraft and ground transport on the airport surface," he went on.

The system was certified by Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya in 2016. Preparations to put it into service are currently under way in many Russian airports, including St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.

The tandem of VNIIRA-OVD and CRTS plans to engage in more projects related to modernization of air traffic control systems in Cuba.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
2
Russia working on advanced air defense system
3
Havana Airport gets Russian-made air traffic control systems
4
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
5
Russian military in Syria to prevent militants’ withdrawal from Raqqa towards Palmyra
6
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
7
Putin notes growing Russia-Greece trade
TOP STORIES
Реклама