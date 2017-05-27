Back to Main page
Cooperation with Russia, China crucial in resolving North Korea crisis - Japan’s PM

World
May 27, 19:36 UTC+3

Shinzo Abe compared the threat of the DPRK with the "epidemic that will spread if it is not treated"

TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia and China is needed to resolve the crisis around North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference at the end of two-day G7 summit in Taormina, Italy.

"During the summit I emphasized that cooperation with Russia and China is needed to solve the North Korea crisis. I would like to call on all the nations to get united and act," Abe said, adding North Korea’s threat was like "an epidemics outbreak that would spread if not treated."

"The crisis around North Korea is global. We overwhelmingly support the United States’ stance that all options (related to Pyongyang) are on the table," he said.

Earlier in the day, the G7 leaders adopted the communique, which says that North Korea is a top priority in the international agenda since Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs pose new levels of threat. G7 urged Pyongyang to comply in full with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to abandon all its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

On May 21, North Korea launched Pukgukson-2 middle range ballistic missile. State-run KCNA news agency, reported later that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un supervised the launch. According to the agency, Kim Jong-un was very satisfied with the launch and ordered to begin serial production of this type of missile for North Korea’s strategic forces. The United Nations Security Council condemned the missile test saying that the current sanctions against North Korea could be expanded.

Topics
G7 Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Shinzo Abe
Countries
China
