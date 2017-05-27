Macron says Syria will top his talks with Putin in Versailles on May 29

TAORMINA /Italy/, May 27. /TASS/. Syria will be the focus of talks between France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 29 in Versailles, Macron told a news conference on Saturday following the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy.

"I am set to discuss the Syria crisis at the meeting in Versailles," Macron said, emphasizing that peace in Syria could be reached on the basis of "a political, long-term and overwhelming decision."

The French president said he was ready to "cooperate with Russia" in resolving the Syria crisis. Besides, he noted the war on terror should be ramped up.

"We should counteract any forms of financial support to terrorists," he said.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace said that Macron would receive Putin at the palace of Versailles, the residence of France’s leaders. The French president’s office said in an official statement that the meeting would be timed to coincide with unveiling of a grand exhibition at the royal palace dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s visit to France in 1717.

"The exhibition readied in cooperation with St. Petersburg’s Hermitage museum will mark the 300th anniversary since France and Russia established diplomatic relations," the Elysee Palace said then.