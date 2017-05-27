Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at age of 89

Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at age of 89World May 27, 6:57
MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. President Jimmy Carter's national security advisor from 1977 through 1981 Zbigniew Brzezinski died on Friday at the age of 89, his daughter Mika Brzezinski said in Instagram.
According to The New York Times, he died at hospital in Virginia.
Brzezinski, the son of a Polish diplomat, was a political scientist, sociologist and practicing politician, and one of the helmsmen of U.S. foreign policy. In the last several years of his life, he held a number of academic positions, was a member of the boards of several foundations and companies, and hosted political shows on TV.
He was also a permanent member of the elitist Bilderberg Club.