Seoul pins hopes on Moscow in resolving tensions on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. South Korea believes that Russia may play a constructive role in defusing tensions on the North Korean peninsula, the South Korean president’s special envoy Song Young-gil said in an inverview with TASS.

"We pin great hopes on President Putin and Russia, who could play a constructive role in solving this issue," the envoy said, adding that Vladimir Putin "has a great experience in state leadership and has very good ties to leaders of various parties concerned."

Song Young-gil met with Putin on May 24 and delivered him a letter from South Korea’s new leader.

Among other things, the document mentioned possible joint actions to solve the North Korean nuclear problem.

THAAD deployment

The issue of deploying US THAAD anti-missile systems in South Korea should be submitted for ratification to the country’s parliament, Song Young-gil has stated.

"We are well aware of China and Russia’s concerns, that’s why right now we are searching for the best solution to this issue," he said. "I personally think that the issue of ratification should be addressed by the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea."

Song Young-gil said that the initial reason behind the planned deployment is North Korea’s missile and nuclear program.

"The new government of the Republic of Korea will make effort toward solving this issue with the participation of all parties concerned," the diplomat said.