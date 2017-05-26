Seoul pins hopes on Moscow in resolving tensions on Korean Peninsula

Seoul pins hopes on Moscow in resolving tensions on Korean PeninsulaWorld May 26, 9:14
Space technologies offer glimpse at Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s rare portraitSociety & Culture May 26, 8:05
Meteorologists name world’s deadliest cyclones, tornadoes and hailstormsWorld May 26, 7:51
Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — surveySociety & Culture May 26, 7:35
Trump yet to determine his stance on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld May 26, 6:29
Russia ensuring rights of workers at FIFA World Cup construction sitesSport May 26, 3:08
Russian emergencies minister arrives in flood-hit southern RussiaWorld May 26, 2:56
NATO to join anti-IS coalition but unlikely to engage in combatWorld May 26, 0:23
Son of LUKOIL corporation co-owner tops list of Russia's richest legateesBusiness & Economy May 26, 0:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. South Korea believes that Russia may play a constructive role in defusing tensions on the North Korean peninsula, the South Korean president’s special envoy Song Young-gil said in an inverview with TASS.
"We pin great hopes on President Putin and Russia, who could play a constructive role in solving this issue," the envoy said, adding that Vladimir Putin "has a great experience in state leadership and has very good ties to leaders of various parties concerned."
Song Young-gil met with Putin on May 24 and delivered him a letter from South Korea’s new leader.
Among other things, the document mentioned possible joint actions to solve the North Korean nuclear problem.
The issue of deploying US THAAD anti-missile systems in South Korea should be submitted for ratification to the country’s parliament, Song Young-gil has stated.
"We are well aware of China and Russia’s concerns, that’s why right now we are searching for the best solution to this issue," he said. "I personally think that the issue of ratification should be addressed by the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea."
Song Young-gil said that the initial reason behind the planned deployment is North Korea’s missile and nuclear program.
"The new government of the Republic of Korea will make effort toward solving this issue with the participation of all parties concerned," the diplomat said.