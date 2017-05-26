Back to Main page
Russian and Japanese experts to visit South Kuril islands in June

World
May 26
TOKYO, May 26. /TASS/. A group of Russian and Japanese experts will travel to the South Kuril Islands in late June to assess the possibility of carrying out bilateral projects in the area, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

"The research group will be sent in the second half of June," the minister said.

The agreement to send a special group to the area was reached at the April 27 meetings between the Russian and Japanese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe.

The Russian president’s visit to Japan, the first in 11 years, took place on December 15-16, 2016. The peace treaty issue and the South Kuril Islands issue topped the agenda, while bilateral cooperation was also discussed. Putin and Abe adopted a joint statement saying that consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands could become an important step on the way to a peace treaty.

Dispute over Kuril Islands
