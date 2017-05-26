South Korea favors resumption of six-party talks on Pyongyang nuclear issue - diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. South Korean president Moon Jae-in favors the resumption of the six-party talks on the North Korean nuclear issue, his special envoy Song Young-gil said in an inverview with TASS.

"Our new president also places emphasis on the need to resume the process of the six-party talks," he said.

According to the special envoy, two conditions must be met for the talks to resume.

"First of all, South Korea should demonstrate some change in its stance and actions. Secondly, we need to persuade our US and Japanese partners of the need to resume dialogue," he said.

"Russia and China also call for their resumption. If these conditions are met, then we may consider resuming this process," the official added.

The six-party talks on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula involving North and South Koreas, Japan, China, Russia and the United States were suspended in 2008 on Pyongyang’s initiative.