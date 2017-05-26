NATO to step up defenses, continue dialogue with Russia — chief

Russian Foreign Ministry: OPCW not rushing to investigate chemical incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 21:28
BRUSEELS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO is committed to the dual-track approach of stepping up its defense and at the same time continuing the dialogue with Russia, its chief Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after the NATO summit in Brussels.
"Today we reaffirmed our dual-track approach: strong defense, combined with meaningful dialogue, and we are delivering on both tracks," the secretary general said.
"Allies stand strong together not to provoke a conflict, but to prevent a conflict and to preserve peace," he went on. "At the same time, we remain open to dialogue with Russia, to increase transparency and reduce risks."
The NATO chief said the members of the alliance were as united in their stance toward Russia as they had never been since the end of the Cold War.