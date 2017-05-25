Iran builds third underground missile plant

TEHRAN, May 25. /TASS/. Iran has built a third underground missile plant, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’s Air Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh is quoted by the Fars news agency as saying.

"We systematically build up our defense capabilities. I can say that over the past few years the IRGC has built a third missile plant," Hajiaadeh said in the city of Dezful, a scene of fierce clashes during the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988.

"We will push ahead with building up our missile potential. US fears are of no importance to us," he added.

Hajizadeh also said that Iran’s future surface-to-surface missile the IRGC was working on would be called Dezful.

At the end of 2015 the IRGC published photographs taken at an Iranian missile manufacturing plant. Nothing was said then about the location of such plants or their number. It was just stated that the production facilities are at a depth of 500 meters below the surface.