Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stoltenberg says Norway remembers Red Army’s role in liberation from fascism

World
May 25, 11:16 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

"We still remember that, we honor it every year," NATO Secretary General said

Share
1 pages in this article

Norwegians leave shelters near Kirkenes in October 1944, after the Red army liberated the region

© Photokhronika TASS

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. Norway remembers the Red Army’s role in the country’s liberation from fascism, NATO Secretary General and Norway’s former Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"I have worked with Russia in many ways. I know that Russia has a great history, great culture," he said. "It’s a country that actually helped to liberate Norway at the end of WWII. The Red army came and liberated northern Norway. We still remember that, we honor it every year," Stoltenberg added.

Read also

Stoltenberg welcomes contacts between NATO-allied countries and Russia

Stoltenberg admits NATO has no proof of Russia supporting Taliban

Stoltenberg highlights importance of NATO-Russia contacts ‘when tensions are high’

NATO’s Stoltenberg stresses importance of dialogue on contradictory issues with Russia

Stoltenberg says NATO, Russia reach some progress in enhancing military transparency

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
2
Stoltenberg welcomes contacts between NATO-allied countries and Russia
3
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
4
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
5
Russia proposes to unify data banks on terrorists with EU
6
Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter
7
Moscow hopes Washington will set up team for dialogue on cyber security
TOP STORIES
Реклама