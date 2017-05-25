Stoltenberg says Norway remembers Red Army’s role in liberation from fascism

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. Norway remembers the Red Army’s role in the country’s liberation from fascism, NATO Secretary General and Norway’s former Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in an exclusive interview with TASS.

"I have worked with Russia in many ways. I know that Russia has a great history, great culture," he said. "It’s a country that actually helped to liberate Norway at the end of WWII. The Red army came and liberated northern Norway. We still remember that, we honor it every year," Stoltenberg added.