Disengagement of forces in Lugansk republic scheduled for May 28

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Disengagement of forces and armaments in the vicinity of Stanitsa Luganskaya township in the self-proclaimed unrecognized Lugansk People’s Republic has been scheduled for May 28, Viktoria Talakina, the press secretary for Denis Pushilin, the chief negotiator for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the Minsk talks said on Wednesday.

"The negotiators paid special attention to the disengagement of forces and armaments in the area of Stanitsa Luganskaya township," Talakina wrote in Facebook. "The parties reached understanding on disengaging the forces and armaments at the third pilot section (of the frontline) on May 28."

Along with it, Talakina said representatives of both unrecognized East-Ukrainian republics did not harbor any illusions as regards the prospects for this agreement on the background of moods on the Ukrainian side.

The parties to the Minsk peace process signed a framework agreement on the disengagement of forces and armaments in Donbass in September 2016. It envisions the setting up of pilot security zones at three sections of the frontline - near Zolotoye (Lugansk republic), Stanitsa Luganskaya (Lugansk republic), and Petrovskoye (Donetsk republic).

In practice, the disengagement has taken place only near Zolotoye and Petrovskoyen so far. As regards Stanitsa Luganskaya, it has seen numerous disruptions there.