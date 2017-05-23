Back to Main page
Ethiopian former health minister elected new director general of World Health Organization

World
May 23, 21:16 UTC+3 GENEVA

The World Health Assembly has elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a physician and former Ethiopian health minister, new Director General of the WHO

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova

Russian health minster elected World Health Assembly president

GENEVA, May 23. /TASS/. The World Health Assembly on Tuesday elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a physician and former Ethiopian health minister, new Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"We welcome you, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and congratulate on your appointment, Veronika Skvortsova, Russia’s health minister and chairperson of the Assembly, said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus studied in the Eritrean capital city of Asmara and in London. He was Ethiopia’s health minister in 2005-2012.

