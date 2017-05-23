Ethiopian former health minister elected new director general of World Health Organization

Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokespersonWorld May 23, 22:19
Putin praises work of Independent Public Anti-Doping CommissionSport May 23, 20:38
Russia needs expanding representation in global sports federations — ministerSport May 23, 20:21
Russian athletes must be trained for Olympics under certain geographic conditions — PutinSport May 23, 19:38
Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GENEVA, May 23. /TASS/. The World Health Assembly on Tuesday elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a physician and former Ethiopian health minister, new Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO).
"We welcome you, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and congratulate on your appointment, Veronika Skvortsova, Russia’s health minister and chairperson of the Assembly, said.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus studied in the Eritrean capital city of Asmara and in London. He was Ethiopia’s health minister in 2005-2012.