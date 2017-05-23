Manchester shopping mall evacuated following terror attack

Manchester shopping mall evacuated following terror attackWorld May 23, 13:44
Scores of people ran away from the center, a Reuters witness said, adding that a "big bang" was probably heard.
Police pushing crowd back by Manchester Arndale centre, some running, some in tears pic.twitter.com/4wYbwzdm8E— Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonNews) 23 May 2017
An explosion rocked the indoor stadium Manchester Arena at about 22:35 local time (00:35 Moscow time) immediately after a concert by US singer and actress Ariana Grande. The bomb went off in the lobby outside the concert hall. The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack. According to the latest statistics, 22, including children, were killed and 59 others injured.