Manchester shopping mall evacuated following terror attack

World
May 23, 13:44 UTC+3

The Arndale shopping center in Manchester has been evacuated on Tuesday, a day after a terrorist attack targeted the city

© Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Scores of people ran away from the center, a Reuters witness said, adding that a "big bang" was probably heard. 

An explosion rocked the indoor stadium Manchester Arena at about 22:35 local time (00:35 Moscow time) immediately after a concert by US singer and actress Ariana Grande. The bomb went off in the lobby outside the concert hall. The explosion was qualified as a terrorist attack. According to the latest statistics, 22, including children, were killed and 59 others injured.

