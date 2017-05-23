Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Embassy says has no information about Russians injured in Manchester Arena blast

World
May 23, 5:19 UTC+3 LONDON

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 23./TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the UK has no information about Russian nationals that could possibly be injured in the explosion at Manchester Arena late on Monday, a consul on duty told TASS by telephone.

"We have no such information as of yet, nobody has turned to us," he said. Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in the explosion that is currently being treated ‘as a terrorist incident’.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nineteen people confirmed dead in Manchester Arena blast
2
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
3
Russia to discuss Turkish Stream with Bulgaria — energy minister
4
Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia
5
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
6
Senator: Ukrainian authorities reluctant to stop policy of restricting Ukrainians' rights
7
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022
TOP STORIES
Реклама