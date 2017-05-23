Embassy says has no information about Russians injured in Manchester Arena blast

LONDON, May 23./TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the UK has no information about Russian nationals that could possibly be injured in the explosion at Manchester Arena late on Monday, a consul on duty told TASS by telephone.

"We have no such information as of yet, nobody has turned to us," he said. Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said at least 19 people were killed and about 50 were injured in the explosion that is currently being treated ‘as a terrorist incident’.