Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian health minster elected World Health Assembly president

World
May 22, 13:23 UTC+3 GENEVA

The Russian health minister has been elected president of the 70th World Health Assembly, the highest governing body of the World Health Organization

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova has been elected president of the 70th World Health Assembly, the highest governing body of the World Health Organization.

Read also

Russia’s health minister points to significant slowdown in HIV cases in 2016

WHO confirms new Ebola vaccine ‘highly protective’

Russia makes major breakthrough in reducing tuberculosis deaths — minister

Health minister states no HIV epidemic declared in Russia

Skvortsova was proposed by the countries of the European region, which took over the WHO rotating presidency this year. Earlier, the WHO’s regional director for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab said there were two motives behind the decision - Skvortsova’s vast personal experience and Russia’s leading role in many fields of health care.

None of the polled delegations objected to the proposal. However, the Ukrainian delegation before the poll said its attitude to Russia’s presidency was negative. The Ukrainian delegate reiterated Kiev’s well-known stance Russia was allegedly waging a war against Ukraine.

China’s delegate who took the floor afterwards declared his country’s full support for Skvortsova’s election. He said that "in the capacity of the rotating president of the BRICS group China on behalf of Brazil, India, and South Africa supports Skvortsova’s candidacy and noted her high competence.

"We will fully support Skvortsova during this assembly," he said.

WHA president’s activities

In her capacity of the WHA president Skvortsova will conduct elections of a new WHO director general and sign a contract. The session is to adopt a number of resolutions and global action plans concerning the prevention of non-infectious diseases, shortage of vaccines, struggle against resistibility to anti-bacterial preparations and other topical issues. The Assembly will draft guidelines for WHO activities for twelve months to come.

The WHA will hear 70 reports and study other documents. There will be quite a few meetings and seminars on the Assembly’s guidelines. The Assembly will end on May 31.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China slams North Korea's missile launch as violation of UNSC resolutions
2
Press review: Putin-Macron meeting debut and Poroshenko's Donbass 'settlement' scheme
3
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
4
Russian health minster elected World Health Assembly president
5
Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions
6
Baby boy abandoned by parents after suffering horrific burns finds new family
7
Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Реклама