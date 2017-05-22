Kiev court gives permission to try former Ukraine's prime minister in absentia

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. Kiev’s Pechersky District Court has given permission to try Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov in absentia, the country’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko told reporters.

"The court has given permission to try Azarov in absentia," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office had requested the Pechersky District Court to give permission to try Azarov in absentia, as he currently resided abroad.