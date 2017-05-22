Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev court gives permission to try former Ukraine's prime minister in absentia

World
May 22, 11:45 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov

Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov

© Maria Frolova/TASS

Read also
Viktor Yanukovich

Ukrainian parliament fails to vote on sanctions against Yanukovich

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. Kiev’s Pechersky District Court has given permission to try Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov in absentia, the country’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko told reporters.

"The court has given permission to try Azarov in absentia," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office had requested the Pechersky District Court to give permission to try Azarov in absentia, as he currently resided abroad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China slams North Korea's missile launch as violation of UNSC resolutions
2
Press review: Putin-Macron meeting debut and Poroshenko's Donbass 'settlement' scheme
3
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
4
Russian health minster elected World Health Assembly president
5
Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions
6
Baby boy abandoned by parents after suffering horrific burns finds new family
7
Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan
TOP STORIES
Реклама