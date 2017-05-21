Erdogan elected leader of Turkey’s ruling party

Russia’s CSKA Moscow earns bronze at 2017/17 Basketball EuroLeagueSport May 21, 20:58
Russia captures bronze of 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 21, 19:57
Putin’s possible visit to Paris neither denied nor confirmedRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 21, 19:19
Patriarch Kirill welcomes Saint Nicholas relics in MoscowSociety & Culture May 21, 19:02
Erdogan elected leader of Turkey’s ruling partyWorld May 21, 18:50
930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from ItalySociety & Culture May 21, 7:45
Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia: record arms deal and strategic partnership agreementWorld May 21, 7:38
Moscow seeks WTO investigation due to Ukraine's imposed sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy May 20, 19:20
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semisSport May 20, 19:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ANKARA, May 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected leader of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party at the party’s extraordinary congress on Sunday.
Erdogan’s candidature was the only one nominated for the post. He won support from 1,414 out of 1,470 delegates to the congress. Erdogan has succeeded Prime Minister Binali Yildirim who will be the party’s number two leader and will continue as a member of the party’s central executive committee. For these ends, amendments have been introduced to the party’s charter.
After a constitutional referendum of April 16 overrode a ban on the president’s membership in any party, Erdogan was back in the ruling party as a rank and file member on May 2, after a 33-month no-party presidency.