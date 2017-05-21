Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian military shells Lugansk Republic 8 times over 24 hours

World
May 21, 15:43 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars and armored vehicles’ weapons and small arms, spokesman for the LPR Defense Ministry Andrei Marochko said

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has breached the ceasefire eight times over the past twenty-four hours, firing almost 150 munitions against the positions of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia, spokesman for the LPR Defense Ministry Andrei Marochko said on Sunday.

"A total of 146 rockets and shells were fired. The shelling targeted the positions of our units in the areas of the neighborhoods of Khorosheye, Lozovoye, Almaznoye, Frunze, Slavyanoserbsk and Kalinovka," the news agency Luganskinformcenter quoted him as saying.

The Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars and armored vehicles’ weapons and small arms, he said.

The participants in the Contact Group on the political settlement in east Ukraine agreed at their March 29 meeting in Minsk on a ceasefire from April 1. At their next session on April 12, they confirmed their commitment to the truce due to take effect at 10:00 Moscow time on April 13. However, shelling attacks continue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from Italy
2
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semis
3
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev
4
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
5
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
6
Siberian innovators create super-thin wires for spacecraft
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама