Ukrainian military shells Lugansk Republic 8 times over 24 hours

LUGANSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has breached the ceasefire eight times over the past twenty-four hours, firing almost 150 munitions against the positions of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) militia, spokesman for the LPR Defense Ministry Andrei Marochko said on Sunday.
"A total of 146 rockets and shells were fired. The shelling targeted the positions of our units in the areas of the neighborhoods of Khorosheye, Lozovoye, Almaznoye, Frunze, Slavyanoserbsk and Kalinovka," the news agency Luganskinformcenter quoted him as saying.
The Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars and armored vehicles’ weapons and small arms, he said.
The participants in the Contact Group on the political settlement in east Ukraine agreed at their March 29 meeting in Minsk on a ceasefire from April 1. At their next session on April 12, they confirmed their commitment to the truce due to take effect at 10:00 Moscow time on April 13. However, shelling attacks continue.