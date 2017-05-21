Blaze engulfs footwear warehouse outside Moscow

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The area hit by a fire at a rubber footwear warehouse in the town of Lytkarino outside Moscow has increased threefold to 2,400 square meters, the regional emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Efforts have failed so far to localize the fire in the two-story warehouse storing rubber footwear and clothes. A Mi-8 fire-fighting helicopter has been dispatched to extinguish the fire and another helicopter is ready for its flight [to the fire-hit area]," the emergencies services said.

The helicopter equipped with a water-discharging system has already made 11 water discharges on the building engulfed by the fire.

The fire has been assigned severity category 2. There is very strong smoke in the area around the warehouse.

A mobile laboratory has been dispatched to the scene to measure maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.

Over 100 persons and 28 pieces of special equipment are engaged in the fire-fighting effort.