Blaze engulfs footwear warehouse outside Moscow

930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from ItalySociety & Culture May 21, 7:45
Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia: record arms deal and strategic partnership agreementWorld May 21, 7:38
Moscow seeks WTO investigation due to Ukraine's imposed sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy May 20, 19:20
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semisSport May 20, 19:04
Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in IranWorld May 20, 15:57
Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The area hit by a fire at a rubber footwear warehouse in the town of Lytkarino outside Moscow has increased threefold to 2,400 square meters, the regional emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.
"Efforts have failed so far to localize the fire in the two-story warehouse storing rubber footwear and clothes. A Mi-8 fire-fighting helicopter has been dispatched to extinguish the fire and another helicopter is ready for its flight [to the fire-hit area]," the emergencies services said.
The helicopter equipped with a water-discharging system has already made 11 water discharges on the building engulfed by the fire.
The fire has been assigned severity category 2. There is very strong smoke in the area around the warehouse.
A mobile laboratory has been dispatched to the scene to measure maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.
Over 100 persons and 28 pieces of special equipment are engaged in the fire-fighting effort.