North Korea’s missile flew about 500 km

SEOUL, May 21. /TASS/. A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 km towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.
According to the South Korean military, North Korea fired one missile that flew about 500 km. No information on the missile’s type or modification has been given yet.
The Japanese and South Korean militaries are urgently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.
Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.