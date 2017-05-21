Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korea’s missile flew about 500 km

World
May 21, 14:36 UTC+3 SEOUL

No information on the missile’s type or modification has been given yet

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, May 21. /TASS/. A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 km towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

According to the South Korean military, North Korea fired one missile that flew about 500 km. No information on the missile’s type or modification has been given yet.

The Japanese and South Korean militaries are urgently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.

Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from Italy
2
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semis
3
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev
4
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
5
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
6
Siberian innovators create super-thin wires for spacecraft
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама