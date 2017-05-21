Japan issues resolute protest to North Korea over new missile launch

TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. The Japanese government expresses its resolute protest to North Korea over a new missile launch, Chief Secretary of the Japanese Cabinet Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.

"The new missile launch by North Korea is an outrageous violation of existing UN Security Council resolutions," Suga stressed.

"We consider this act as completely unacceptable and express our resolute protest," he added.

North Korea made another missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday. According to Suga, the missile most likely did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The Japanese and South Korean militaries are urgently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.

Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.

"We’re convening the National Security Council," Suga said.

According to Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister has also given instructions to all the relevant agencies to do everything possible to ensure the security of Japanese residents.