Japan issues resolute protest to North Korea over new missile launch

930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from ItalySociety & Culture May 21, 7:45
Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia: record arms deal and strategic partnership agreementWorld May 21, 7:38
Moscow seeks WTO investigation due to Ukraine's imposed sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy May 20, 19:20
Canada cruises past Russia with 4-2 win in 2017 IIHF Worlds semisSport May 20, 19:04
Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in IranWorld May 20, 15:57
Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. The Japanese government expresses its resolute protest to North Korea over a new missile launch, Chief Secretary of the Japanese Cabinet Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
"The new missile launch by North Korea is an outrageous violation of existing UN Security Council resolutions," Suga stressed.
"We consider this act as completely unacceptable and express our resolute protest," he added.
North Korea made another missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday. According to Suga, the missile most likely did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The Japanese and South Korean militaries are urgently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.
Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.
"We’re convening the National Security Council," Suga said.
According to Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister has also given instructions to all the relevant agencies to do everything possible to ensure the security of Japanese residents.