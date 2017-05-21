North Korea fires another missile - media

TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. North Korea has launched another missile, the news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site this afternoon from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)," the Yonhap news agency quoted South Korea’s military as saying.

The South Korean Defense Ministry is currently gathering the relevant information.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has opened a crisis headquarters in the wake of North Korea’s missile launch and is also gathering and analyzing the relevant information.