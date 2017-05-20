Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert: Kazakhstan, Russia should extensively use SCO, CSTO to fight terrorism

World
May 20, 19:02 UTC+3 ASTANA

The Chairman of the Kazakhstan’s Council on International Relations Yerlan Karin thinks many issues related to prevention of terrorism are often outside of the authority of intelligence services

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 20. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia should more extensively use the potential of regional integrations - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICMA), and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - to cooperate in tackling terrorism, the Chairman of the Kazakhstan’s Council on International Relations Yerlan Karin told TASS on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Russian expert forum in Astana.

According to Karin, intelligence services and law enforcement bodies of the two countries are interacting "very closely and efficiently" in their tackle against terrorism. "But the very threat is rising as various groups and organizations are also trying to establish ties between each other, especially in Syria where we see North Caucasian groups getting in touch with Central Asian groups. Unfortunately, we see the problem and the threat breaking new ground," he said.

Amid this background, the countries need to upgrade cooperation mechanisms in order to tackle new challenges. "This is already in line with the upgrade of our mechanisms, both at the bilateral level and within multilateral contacts. Kazakhstan and Russia are actively participating in various regional integrations - SCO, CICMA, and CSTO - and I think that we don’t always use the potential of those structures to the full extent," he said, adding that "the issue is not only about the cooperation between intelligence services, but the cooperation on other levels, including experts."

Karin thinks many issues related to prevention of terrorism are often outside of the authority of intelligence services. "Particularly, when the issue is about factors and reasons. Intelligence services and law enforcement bodies can take action when certain groups and guns access channels are formed," he said.

Also, the expert said, a wider range of instruments should be involved in order to neutralize terror drivers, "for example, a joint analysis of factors in social and economic areas for us to take targeted actions.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicopters
2
Eurasian Economic Union and Mercosur to sign Memorandum of Cooperation — Putin
3
Venezuela to import 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month
4
Strategists say some kinds of Russian military equipment surpass NATO’s US-made analogues
5
What Krypton fighter jets can do to protect Russia’s Arctic
6
Constructors design new radar for monitoring air and outer space
7
Chinese foreign minister to visit Russia on May 25-26
TOP STORIES
Реклама