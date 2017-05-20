Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in Iran

World
May 20, 15:57 UTC+3 TEHERAN

According to the Interior Minister, 57% those who participated in the vote cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani

Share
1 pages in this article
Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani

© IMA via REUTERS

TEHERAN, May 20. /TASS/. The incumbent President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, has won Friday's presidential election, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced Saturday. According to the Minister, 23.549 mln voters (57% of those who participated in the vote) cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani. His closest contender, conservative candidate, former Prosecutor General Embrahim Raisi, received 15.786 votes (38.5%). Another 478,000 voters supported former Culture Minister Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim, while former Industry Minister Mostafa Hashemitaba got 215,000 votes. A total of 41.220 mln ballots have been processed.

The country’s Interior Minister said the recently held elections have become "a win of the Iranian people in front of the whole world."

To win in the first round of voting, a candidate is supposed to get more than 50% votes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian scientists come up with superior hydrogen storage material
2
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in France
3
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
4
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassy
5
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
6
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022
7
Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says
TOP STORIES
Реклама