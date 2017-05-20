Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in Iran

Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in IranWorld May 20, 15:57
Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians send petition to leader opposing ban on Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEHERAN, May 20. /TASS/. The incumbent President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, has won Friday's presidential election, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced Saturday. According to the Minister, 23.549 mln voters (57% of those who participated in the vote) cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani. His closest contender, conservative candidate, former Prosecutor General Embrahim Raisi, received 15.786 votes (38.5%). Another 478,000 voters supported former Culture Minister Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim, while former Industry Minister Mostafa Hashemitaba got 215,000 votes. A total of 41.220 mln ballots have been processed.
The country’s Interior Minister said the recently held elections have become "a win of the Iranian people in front of the whole world."
To win in the first round of voting, a candidate is supposed to get more than 50% votes.