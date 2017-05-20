Hassan Rouhani wins presidential election in Iran

TEHERAN, May 20. /TASS/. The incumbent President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, has won Friday's presidential election, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced Saturday. According to the Minister, 23.549 mln voters (57% of those who participated in the vote) cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani. His closest contender, conservative candidate, former Prosecutor General Embrahim Raisi, received 15.786 votes (38.5%). Another 478,000 voters supported former Culture Minister Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim, while former Industry Minister Mostafa Hashemitaba got 215,000 votes. A total of 41.220 mln ballots have been processed.

The country’s Interior Minister said the recently held elections have become "a win of the Iranian people in front of the whole world."

To win in the first round of voting, a candidate is supposed to get more than 50% votes.