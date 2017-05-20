Serbian government to set up National Council on cooperation with Russia, China

Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
BELGRADE, May 20. /TASS/. The government of Serbia has decided to form a National Council to deal with issues related to Russia and China, the local Politika newspaper reported on Saturday.
The country’s acting president Tomislav Nikolic, whose term of office expires on May 31, will head the new governmental structure, the publication said.
According to political analyst Dragoljub Andjelkovic, "as a former president, Nikolic could head the council as he carries authority in China and has a solid reputation in Russia."
The National Council is unofficially expected to be an inter-ministerial body in charge of numerous cooperation areas with Moscow and Beijing.
Following Aleksandar Vucic’s win in presidential election, Nikolic said he could be of use to Serbia at the international level due to his ties and good relationship with global leaders.