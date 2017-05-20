Hassan Rouhani leading in Iran's election after counting of 25 mln ballots

TEHERAN, May 20. /TASS/. Hassan Rouhani, the incumbent President of Iran is leading in Friday's presidential election upon the counting of 25 million ballots, Ali Asghar Ahmadi, the chief of the staff for holding the election that reports to the Interior Ministry told reporters.

He said 25,182,000 ballots had been processed. A total of 14,619,000 voters had cast their ballots in favor of Rouhani, while his closest contender, conservative candidate Embrahim Raisi, was getting 10,125,000 votes.

Ahmad said the final result would be made public before the end of Saturday.

Earlier reports said more than 70 registered voters came to the polls on Friday.

There were four candidates in the ballots Hassan Rouhani who is running for a second term of office, former Prosecutor General Ebrahim Raisi, former Minister of Culture and Islamic Orientation Mostafa Agha Mirsalim, and former Minister of Heavy Industries Mostafa Hashemi Taba.

To win in the first round of voting, a candidate is supposed to get more than 50% votes. If none of the contenders gets them, a runoff will be held where only two leading candidates will contend.