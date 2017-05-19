Back to Main page
Assange says he will not ‘forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassy

World
May 19, 17:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Swedish Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny made a decision on Friday to end a preliminary investigation against Assange on suspicion of rape

© Carl Court/Getty Images

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday he had been ‘detained’ for seven years without charge while his name was slandered.

Read also

Lawyer says Assange free to leave Ecuadorian embassy any time

"Detained for 7 years without charge by while my children grew up and my name was slandered. I do not forgive or forget," he wrote on his Twitter account.

This is Assange’s first statement after the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office discontinued earlier on Friday a preliminary investigation against him on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, due to which he had been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012.

Swedish Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny made a decision on Friday to end a preliminary investigation against Assange on suspicion of rape and recommended the court of law to revoke an earlier issued warrant for his arrest.

However, this warrant is still valid and is the ground for Assange’s immediate detention by the UK authorities, if he leaves the Ecuadorian diplomatic mission and formally steps into the territory of the United Kingdom.

Persons
Julian Assange
