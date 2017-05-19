Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sweden drops investigation against Assange

World
May 19, 12:17 UTC+3

Julian Assange will still be arrested if he leaves Ecuadorian embassy in London, according to the UK police

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

OSLO, May 19. /TASS/. The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has decided to drop an investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and recommended the court to cancel an earlier issued warrant for his arrest, according to the prosecutors’ statement released on Friday.

"Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has decided to terminate the preliminary investigation into the suspected rape concerning Julian Assange," the statement said. 

Julian Assange will still be arrested if he leaves the Ecuadorian embassy despite, British police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that despite Sweden's European arrest warrant for the WikiLeaks founder being lifted, he was under a separate warrant for skipping bail. 

"Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012," a statement said. "The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy."

This decision was announced following Assange’s questioning held in November last year on the territory of the Ecuadorian embassy in London. 

Assange will no longer face the threat of his extradition to Sweden, unless the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office initiates a new probe against him. However, the UK authorities may now receive a direct request from the United States for Assange’s extradition.

WikiLeaks founder Assange requested asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on June 19, 2012 to avoid his extradition to Sweden over rape and sexual assault allegations. Assange has rejected all the accusations, calling them politically motivated. The Australian fears that Sweden will deport him to the US where he faces up to 35 years in prison or death penalty for having published secret documents of the US Department of State.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
WikiLeaks
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sweden drops investigation against Assange
2
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
3
Russia to discuss Ukraine’s missile drills near Crimea with ICAO
4
Russian diplomat says Lithuania’s policy openly hostile
5
Press review: China's global energy revolution and Moscow's moves in OPEC deal
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian weaponry selling best in Latin America
TOP STORIES
Реклама