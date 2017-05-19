Free Syrian Army suspends participation in Geneva talks

WADA approves creation of Independent Anti-Doping Testing Agency (ITA)Sport May 19, 2:17
Crimean officials call Ukraine’s lawsuit against Stalin, Beria mockeryWorld May 19, 2:16
WADA may declare Russia’s anti-doping body compliant in November — chiefSport May 19, 2:14
Isinbayeva to quit as RUSADA chief until end of May — WADASport May 19, 1:12
Russian Soyuz rocket orbits Europe’s SES-15 commsatScience & Space May 18, 22:43
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times SquareWorld May 18, 20:30
Russia’s ‘Red Machine’ past Czechs 3-0 to 2017 IIHF World Championship’s semisSport May 18, 20:20
Russian senator says Trump facing information warRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 19:37
Russian medics conduct surgery to separate fingers of ‘butterfly’ patientScience & Space May 18, 18:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. The Free Syrian Army has suspended its participation in the Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva as a member of the High Negotiations Committee, the group said in a statement.
According to the statement, the reason behind the group's suspension in the Geneva negotiations is "the lack of clarity regarding the strategic vision of the negotiation process."
The Free Syrian Army is the biggest armed opposition group that had earlier supported the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).
Earlier on Thursday, HNC leader Nasr Hariri accused the Syrian government of violating the ceasefire agreement. Throughout the entire round of the talks in Geneva, devoted mainly to discussions on setting a consultative mechanism to deal with constitutional issues, the HNC met with representatives of local councils in Idlib, Homa and Damascus neighborhoods where opposition claims fighting still continues.
The Geneva talks will end on May 19.