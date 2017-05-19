Free Syrian Army suspends participation in Geneva talks

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. The Free Syrian Army has suspended its participation in the Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva as a member of the High Negotiations Committee, the group said in a statement.

According to the statement, the reason behind the group's suspension in the Geneva negotiations is "the lack of clarity regarding the strategic vision of the negotiation process."

The Free Syrian Army is the biggest armed opposition group that had earlier supported the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

Earlier on Thursday, HNC leader Nasr Hariri accused the Syrian government of violating the ceasefire agreement. Throughout the entire round of the talks in Geneva, devoted mainly to discussions on setting a consultative mechanism to deal with constitutional issues, the HNC met with representatives of local councils in Idlib, Homa and Damascus neighborhoods where opposition claims fighting still continues.

The Geneva talks will end on May 19.