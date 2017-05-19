Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Free Syrian Army suspends participation in Geneva talks

World
May 19, 3:51 UTC+3 GENEVA

The reason behind the group's suspension in the Geneva negotiations is "the lack of clarity regarding the strategic vision of the negotiation process"

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. The Free Syrian Army has suspended its participation in the Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva as a member of the High Negotiations Committee, the group said in a statement.

Read also

US strike worsens prospects for Geneva talks — Assad’s adviser

According to the statement, the reason behind the group's suspension in the Geneva negotiations is "the lack of clarity regarding the strategic vision of the negotiation process."

The Free Syrian Army is the biggest armed opposition group that had earlier supported the High Negotiations Committee (HNC).

Earlier on Thursday, HNC leader Nasr Hariri accused the Syrian government of violating the ceasefire agreement. Throughout the entire round of the talks in Geneva, devoted mainly to discussions on setting a consultative mechanism to deal with constitutional issues, the HNC met with representatives of local councils in Idlib, Homa and Damascus neighborhoods where opposition claims fighting still continues.

The Geneva talks will end on May 19.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's cruise missile-armed frigate heading for Syria’s Tartus — source
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Russia’s anti-trust watchdog may launch case against LG over price-fixing
4
Russia's upgraded Night Hunter helicopter makes its first flight
5
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanks
6
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022
7
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама