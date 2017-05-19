Pro-Kiev troops shell northern outskirts of Donetsk

Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times SquareWorld May 18, 20:30
DONETSK, May 18. /TASS/. The Kiev government troops have been shelling northern outskirts of the eastern city of Donetsk since Thursday evening, a military source in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said.
"Since 21:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been shelling the Spartak neighborhood. More than 30 artillery shells of 122-mm caliber, as well as 82-mm and 120-mm mortar rounds have been fired," the source was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency.
The Kiev government’s troops have been regularly shelling the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine despite the so-called Easter Ceasefire that was agreed by the Contact Group on Ukrainian reconciliation in Minsk and was to go into effect on April 13.