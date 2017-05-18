Back to Main page
Car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square — media

World
May 18, 19:15 UTC+3

At least 10 people were injured

MOSCOW, May 18. / TASS /. A vehicle crashed into pedestrians in New York's Times Square, Reuters reported. 
 At least 10 people were injured, the news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses.

