Car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square — media

MOSCOW, May 18. / TASS /. A vehicle crashed into pedestrians in New York's Times Square, Reuters reported.
At least 10 people were injured, the news agency reported, citing eyewitnesses.
What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr— gb (@gb__) 18 May 2017
Video: At least 10 people receiving treatment after vehicle strikes pedestrians in NYC's Times Square@BraddJaffy pic.twitter.com/vSk548yHNs— Global News (@GlobalZarfati) 18 May 2017