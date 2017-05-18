Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kazakhstan getting ready for next round of Syria talks

World
May 18, 9:09 UTC+3 ASTANA

On May 3-4, Kazakhstan’s capital Astana hosted the fourth international high-level meeting on the settlement in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 18. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry is actively preparing for a high-level international meeting on the settlement in Syria scheduled for mid-July, Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, told a news conference on Thursday.

Read also

Fourth round of Astana talks on Syria ends with de-escalation zones deal

"We continue to work actively with the countries acting as guarantors of the Astana process. It was agreed at the previous meeting as part of the Astana process and enshrined in the relevant memorandum signed by the guarantor countries - Russia, Turkey and Iran - that the next round of the negotiations is scheduled for mid-July this year," Abdrakhmanov said.

Kazakhstan’s top diplomat noted that an expert-level meeting is to take place in Ankara prior to that. "This schedule is observed. We are actively preparing for the next round to make sure that we can make a specific contribution to the implementation of the above-mentioned memorandum, which envisages the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria and further consolidation and expansion of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities in Syria," the minister said.

On May 3-4, Kazakhstan’s capital Astana hosted the fourth international high-level meeting on the settlement in Syria. Taking part in the talks were delegations of the Syrian government and the armed opposition, the guarantor countries of the ceasefire (Russia, Turkey and Iran) and high-level representatives of the United Nations, Jordan and the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
First ferry service links Russia’s Vladivostok and North Korea
2
EU files request with Kiev on blocking Russian websites, social networks
3
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
4
Russia to launch lunar missions from Vostochny spaceport
5
Russia and Italy outline concrete plans to develop bilateral interaction — Putin
6
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
7
Japan to watch Russia-North Korea relations after launch of ferry service
TOP STORIES
Реклама