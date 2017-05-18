Dozens of protesters demand Brazilian president’s resignation

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 18. /TASS/. Several dozen protesters demand the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was allegedly caught on a tape endorsing a bribe.

The protesters are gathering outside the residence in the capital Brasilia. According to the Globo newspaper, the demonstrators had tried to break into the parliament’s building, but police used pepper spray against them.

The trade unions and public movements have announced plans to launch nationwide protests demanding early elections. The demonstrations are scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier reports said Brazil’s businessmen have provided a tape to the Supreme Court in which Temer allegedly authorizes a bribe to silence former Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha, who had spearheaded the impeachment of ex-President Dilma Rousseff. Cunha is now serving a 15-year sentence for corruption and money-laundering.

Alessandro Molon, an opposition lawmaker from the Rede party, has filed a demand to Speaker of the lower house, Rodrigo Maia, for impeaching Temer. Under the Brazilian law, the speaker should either start considering or reject a request on impeaching the president.

Temer, who took office in August 2016, has rejected the accusations against him.