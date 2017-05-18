Fishing trawler on fire off Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 18. /TASS/. A fishing trawler, Captain Chernov, is on fire off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, and most of its crew members have been evacuated to another vessel, the head of a local rescue coordination center said.

"A rescue boat Suvorovets has been sent to provide assistance to the trawler. Twenty-two out of 27 crew members have been already evacuated and five others are extinguishing the fire themselves," Artur Rets said.

The trawler, registered in the port city of Vladivostok, caught fire early on Thursday in the Sea of Okhotsk, west of Kamchatka. According to preliminary information, no injuries have been reported.