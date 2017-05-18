Fishing trawler on fire off Kamchatka

First ferry service links Russia’s Vladivostok and North KoreaBusiness & Economy May 18, 3:44
International Space Station’s orbit raised by 350 metersScience & Space May 18, 1:32
Anti-trust regulator to continue to monitor pricing for Apple's products in RussiaBusiness & Economy May 17, 21:18
EU files request with Kiev on blocking Russian websites, social networksWorld May 17, 20:50
Cannes Film Festival to roll out red carpet lineup for 70th anniversarySociety & Culture May 17, 19:33
Russia and Italy outline concrete plans to develop bilateral interaction — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 18:57
Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’Russian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 18:13
Cannes Film Festival fashion trends through the yearsSociety & Culture May 17, 17:25
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potentialMilitary & Defense May 17, 17:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 18. /TASS/. A fishing trawler, Captain Chernov, is on fire off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, and most of its crew members have been evacuated to another vessel, the head of a local rescue coordination center said.
"A rescue boat Suvorovets has been sent to provide assistance to the trawler. Twenty-two out of 27 crew members have been already evacuated and five others are extinguishing the fire themselves," Artur Rets said.
The trawler, registered in the port city of Vladivostok, caught fire early on Thursday in the Sea of Okhotsk, west of Kamchatka. According to preliminary information, no injuries have been reported.