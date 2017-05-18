Back to Main page
Fishing trawler on fire off Kamchatka

World
May 18, 2:43 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

Most of its crew members have been evacuated to another vessel

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 18. /TASS/. A fishing trawler, Captain Chernov, is on fire off Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, and most of its crew members have been evacuated to another vessel, the head of a local rescue coordination center said.

"A rescue boat Suvorovets has been sent to provide assistance to the trawler. Twenty-two out of 27 crew members have been already evacuated and five others are extinguishing the fire themselves," Artur Rets said.

The trawler, registered in the port city of Vladivostok, caught fire early on Thursday in the Sea of Okhotsk, west of Kamchatka. According to preliminary information, no injuries have been reported.

