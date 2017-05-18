Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel meets with Russian diaspora for first time ahead of election

World
May 18, 2:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The discussion, held four months before Germany’s federal election, "focused on topical issues of nowadays," the official statement said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the 2.5 million-strong Russian diaspora in Germany, the leader’s official website said.

The discussion, held four months before Germany’s federal election, "focused on topical issues of nowadays," the official statement said.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, earlier told reporters that "such meetings have not been held over the past years at the level of the Chancellor."

Representatives of ethnic Germans, who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, "are a significant group of German citizens," he said. "A discussion on everything, which may be of interest to them, should be held."

Russian-Germans have traditionally supported conservative forces, namely Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany. Today many representatives of the Russian diaspora back a right-wing populist and Eurosceptic party, Alternative for Germany.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU files request with Kiev on blocking Russian websites, social networks
2
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
3
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
4
Over 30 aircraft to represent Russian aviation at Aviadarts competition in China
5
Russia's Black Sea Fleet
6
Foreign direct investment in Russia surge 62% in 2016
7
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама