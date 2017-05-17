Back to Main page
Former French defense minister Le Drian named as foreign minister

May 17, 16:55 UTC+3 PARIS
PARIS, May 17. /TASS/. Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was French defense minister under former President Francois Hollande in 2012-2017, have been named as foreign minister in France’s new government, Alexis Kohler, secretary general of the Elysee Palace, said on Wednesday.

