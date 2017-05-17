Former French defense minister Le Drian named as foreign minister

Poroshenko dealt blow to freedom of expression in Ukraine — Human Rights WatchWorld May 17, 16:33
EU signs regulation on visa liberalization with UkraineWorld May 17, 16:04
Italy eyeing wind power projects in RussiaBusiness & Economy May 17, 16:02
Italian premier calls for Russia-EU open dialogueWorld May 17, 15:30
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talksRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 15:02
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:55
Putin calls for shaking off excessive politicization from Russia-EU tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 14:41
Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s websiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:21
All contacts with US leader important but some details not for comment — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, May 17. /TASS/. Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was French defense minister under former President Francois Hollande in 2012-2017, have been named as foreign minister in France’s new government, Alexis Kohler, secretary general of the Elysee Palace, said on Wednesday.