Russian diplomat expects progress at Geneva talks on Syria

GENEVA, May 17. /TASS/. There is hope that progress will be made at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said following his meeting with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.
"The meeting was very constructive," he said. "There is hope that the political process will receive a new impetus, particularly as far as the work on a new constitution is concerned."
"De Mistura has been working on it. At the moment, his task is to make the parties to the Syrian conflict join this activity and constructively participate in it," the Russian diplomat added.