Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finland has no immediate plans to join NATO — ambassador

World
May 17, 11:02 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Finland’s proposal to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is still on the table

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

YEKATERINBURG, May 17. /TASS/. Finland has no plans to join NATO, Finnish Ambassador to Russia, Mikko Hautala, told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Finnish top diplomat says dialogue with Russia important for EU countries

"Our policy is such that we have relations based on partnership with NATO, but Finland is not a member of that alliance," said Hautala who arrived in Yekaterinburg for a working visit. "Of course, we believe that, as a sovereign nation, we have the right to determine our foreign policy on our own. However, we have no plans to join NATO in our foreign policy," the ambassador said when asked whether Finland adheres to the policy of not seeking NATO membership.

Finland and Russia have been maintaining stable relations despite controversies concerning the Ukrainian and Syrian crises, he said 

"We don’t feel any threat coming from Russia," said the ambassador who arrived on a working visit to the city of Yekaterinburg. "We have stable relations despite some controversies concerning Ukraine and Syria. Our relations are rather transparent," the Finnish diplomat added.

Finland’s proposal to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is still on the table, he went on. 

Earlier Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto suggested hosting such a meeting. "The proposal is still on the table, but it is not for us to make a decision, but for the two presidents," said the Finnish ambassador who arrived on a working visit to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sotheby's sells diamond earrings for record $57 million
2
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
3
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATO
4
Four Russian bombers redeployed to Tajikistan
5
UN experts improve Russian economic outlook, note success of import substitution program
6
Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer space
7
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellites
TOP STORIES
Реклама